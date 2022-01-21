With blown leads in four of their last five games, should the Leafs look to add a d-man?

Toronto Maples Leafs defenceman Justin Holl and forward Ondrej Kase have exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday.

TSN's Mark Masters reports that the pair will join the team in New York today, but will not play against the Islanders on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs will then host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Holl, 29, and Kase, 26, last appeared for the Leafs on Jan. 12 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Keefe also said Friday that goalie Petr Mrazek will start against the Islanders.