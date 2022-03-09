The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday and signed defenceman Carl Dahlström to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Clifford will carry a cap hit of $762,500 under the new deal. He was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July after carrying a $1 million cap hit this season.

🖊 We’ve signed Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension and defenceman Carl Dahlström to a one-year, two-way contract extension. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 9, 2022

Clifford, 31, was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the St. Louis Blues earlier this season in exchange for future considerations.

The Ayr, Ont., native has two assists in 10 games with the Maple Leafs this season and had one assist in two games with the Blues. Additionally, he's posted three goals in eight games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Clifford is a veteran of 738 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues, posting 65 goals and 142 points over his career.

Dahlström has 13 assists in 36 games with the Marlies this season and went without a point in his lone game with the Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old was also set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after carrying a $750,000 cap hit this season. He joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent last July.