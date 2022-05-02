57m ago
Leafs' Clifford receives game misconduct for hit on Lightning's Colton
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been ejected from Monday’s Game 1 after receiving a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred at the 6:59 mark of the opening period as Clifford hit Colton into the glass in the neutral zone.
Clifford recorded 49 seconds of ice time before committing the infraction.
The 31-year-old appeared in 23 games during the regular season for the Leafs and posted a goal, two assists and 31 penalty minutes.