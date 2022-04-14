1h ago
Leafs prospect Knies to remain at University of Minnesota next season
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has informed the team that he will return to the University of Minnesota next season.
TSN.ca Staff
Knies not coming to Leafs, staying in Minnesota
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has informed the team that he will return to the University of Minnesota next season.
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas was understanding of the decision.
“Minnesota and coach Motzko have a great program so we know he will continue to develop as he has,'' Dubas said on Thursday.
The 19-year-old forward, who was listed at No. 27 on Craig Button's Top 50 NHL-affiliated Prospects Tuesday, scored 15 goals and 18 assists over 33 games in 2021-22, his first season of NCAA hockey.
He added one goal in one game for Team USA at World Juniors before they were cancelled in December and posted one goal and two points in four games at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
The Leafs selected the native of Phoenix in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.