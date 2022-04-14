Leafs prospect Knies to remain at University of Minnesota next season

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has informed the team that he will return to the University of Minnesota next season.

Matt Knies has informed the Maple Leafs he’s going back to school for another year. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 14, 2022

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas was understanding of the decision.

“Minnesota and coach Motzko have a great program so we know he will continue to develop as he has,'' Dubas said on Thursday.

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says he's not disappointed at all.

``Minnesota and coach Motzko have a great program so we know he will continue to develop as he has.''

Dubas says the Leafs' pitch wasn't aggressive because the option to return ``was a great one.'' https://t.co/FzCrQ3qXdn — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 14, 2022

The 19-year-old forward, who was listed at No. 27 on Craig Button's Top 50 NHL-affiliated Prospects Tuesday, scored 15 goals and 18 assists over 33 games in 2021-22, his first season of NCAA hockey.

He added one goal in one game for Team USA at World Juniors before they were cancelled in December and posted one goal and two points in four games at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The Leafs selected the native of Phoenix in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.