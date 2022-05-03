Bunting on top line at Leafs' skate, Nylander good to go for Game 2

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting skated on the top line at practice on Tuesday as the team prepares for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bunting, who is working his was back from an injury sustained against the Florida Panthers on April 23, later told reporters he is day-to-day and his status for Game 2 is to be determined.

The status for winger William Nylander also seemed uncertain after he participated in some warm-up drills, but left the ice before the start of practice and did not return. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the skate that Nylander and Pierre Engvall, who also was also absent from practice, are both set to play in Game 2.

Jack Campbell, who made 24 saves in Toronto's 5-0 win over the Lightning in the series opener on Monday, left practice after one drill. As TSN's Mark Masters notes, though, the Leafs have been managing the netminder's practice workload throughout the season.

Fellow goalie Petr Mrazek practiced for the first time since suffering a groin injury that has kept him out of the lineup since March 29.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday in Toronto.

Leafs lines at practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Simmonds - Blackwell - Kase

Clifford - Kampf - Spezza

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl