According to Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, forward Zach Hyman likely won't return to action until sometime next week. 

Hyman underwent ACL surgery after the Leafs' first-round playoff exit to the Boston Bruins. He has yet to suit up for a game this season. 

The Leafs are currently 9-5-3 to start the season. In 251 NHL games, Hyman has 50 goals and 115 points. 