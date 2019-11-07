Babcock: Hyman likely to return next week

According to Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, forward Zach Hyman likely won't return to action until sometime next week.

Mike Babcock said he doesn’t think Zach Hyman will be back for #Leafs until next week, if you were wondering — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 8, 2019

Hyman underwent ACL surgery after the Leafs' first-round playoff exit to the Boston Bruins. He has yet to suit up for a game this season.

The Leafs are currently 9-5-3 to start the season. In 251 NHL games, Hyman has 50 goals and 115 points.