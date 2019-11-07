25m ago
Babcock: Hyman likely to return next week
According to Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, forward Zach Hyman likely won't return to action until sometime next week.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Golden Knights 1, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
VIDEO SIGN OUT
According to Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, forward Zach Hyman likely won't return to action until sometime next week.
Hyman underwent ACL surgery after the Leafs' first-round playoff exit to the Boston Bruins. He has yet to suit up for a game this season.
The Leafs are currently 9-5-3 to start the season. In 251 NHL games, Hyman has 50 goals and 115 points.