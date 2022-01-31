Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Nykoluk has passed away at age 87, the team confirmed Monday.

Nykoluk spent four seasons as head coach of the Maple Leafs from 1980-84, guiding the team to the playoffs in 1981 and 1983. He took over from Joe Crozier 40 games into the 1980-81 season.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Nykoluk.



Mike captained the 55 Memorial Cup winning Marlies before going on to play 32 games for the Maple Leafs. He later served as the Maple Leafs head coach for 4 seasons, from 1981-84.



Our thoughts are with his family.

He also appeared in 32 games with the Maple Leafs as a player during the 1956-57 season, scoring three goals and adding one assist.

Prior to his time as head coach of the Maple Leafs, Nykoluk worked as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.