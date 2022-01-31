2h ago
Former Leafs coach Nykoluk dead at 87
Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Nykoluk has passed away at age 87, the team confirmed Monday. Nykoluk spent four seasons as head coach of the Maple Leafs from 1980-84, guiding the team to the playoffs in 1981 and 1983.
TSN.ca Staff
Nykoluk spent four seasons as head coach of the Maple Leafs from 1980-84, guiding the team to the playoffs in 1981 and 1983. He took over from Joe Crozier 40 games into the 1980-81 season.
He also appeared in 32 games with the Maple Leafs as a player during the 1956-57 season, scoring three goals and adding one assist.
Prior to his time as head coach of the Maple Leafs, Nykoluk worked as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.