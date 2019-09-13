6h ago
Leafs, Marner agree on six-year, $65.358M contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs and star forward Mitch Marner have agreed on a six-year, $65.358 million contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $10.893 million. The 22-year-old scored 26 goals and posted a career-high 94 points in 82 games this past season.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal will be heavily front-loaded with almost $61 million in bonus money, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
After agreeing to the deal with the Leafs, Marner tweeted, "I’m exactly where I want to be, in front of the greatest hockey fans in the world, proudly continuing the tradition with the @MapleLeafs. See you soon."
Both Marner and John Tavares are expected to join the Leafs at training camp in St. John's, Newfoundland on Saturday morning.
According to Cap Friendly the Leafs now have three of the top seven cap hits in the NHL with Marner's new deal. Auston Matthews ($11.634M) is third, Tavares ($11M) is sixth and Marner ($10.893M) is seventh.
Marner was taken in the first round (4th overall) by Toronto in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2017.
He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.
The Canadian winger has 224 points in 241 NHL games.