24m ago
Leafs’ Marner victim of carjacking in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Toronto, sources have confirmed to CTV News.
TSN.ca Staff
Marner, 25, was outside a movie theatre near The Queensway and Islington Avenue in the city’s West side when he was robbed of his black Range Rover.
Toronto Police said the robbery involved three suspects with two handguns and a knife. The suspects fled the scene in Marner’s luxury SUV.
Marner was with his fiancee at the time of the robbery. Both were uninjured.