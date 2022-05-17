Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Toronto, sources have confirmed to CTV News.

Marner, 25, was outside a movie theatre near The Queensway and Islington Avenue in the city’s West side when he was robbed of his black Range Rover.

Toronto Police said the robbery involved three suspects with two handguns and a knife. The suspects fled the scene in Marner’s luxury SUV.

CARJACKING:

The Queensway + Islington Av

* 7:46 pm *

- Man robbed of car

- Black Range Rover

- 3 suspects

- 2 with handguns, 1 with a knife

- Suspects have fled in the Range Rover

- Police searching area#GO919574

^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022

Marner was with his fiancee at the time of the robbery. Both were uninjured.