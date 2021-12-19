The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs have both decided to pause activities as a preventive measure following the NHL's announcement Sunday that cross-border games will be postponed until at least Dec. 26.

Due to the postponement of cross-border games, the Canadiens will not play on Dec. 20, 22, and 23 as previously scheduled.

The Maple Leafs, who have several players in protocol as well as head coach Sheldon Keefe, had their lone game before the holiday break, Thursday against the St. Louis Blues postponed previously.