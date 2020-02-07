Leafs need Campbell, Clifford to make immediate impact Weekend back-to-back gives new acquisitions a chance to help Toronto get back in the playoff picture, Kristen Shilton writes.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter

TORONTO – As desperation mounts for the Maple Leafs to get back in the playoff picture, the team is counting on the newly acquired Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford to make an immediate impact.

“It's a disruption, but we’re in a place where we think a disruption is healthy,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe on Friday of adding new players to the mix. “That's what we talked about this morning. We're moving on from what we've been through here the last couple games, giving up points. It's a chance for new blood, new energy in the room and a new opportunity for us to have a good weekend.”

Campbell, who will start Friday night against the visiting Anaheim Ducks, and Clifford were brought in via trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, in exchange for winger Trevor Moore and a pair of third-round draft picks.

The move was announced less than an hour after Toronto suffered its second consecutive loss, this one a 5-3 decision to the New York Rangers, just two nights after the Leafs blew a 3-1 lead and fell 5-3 to the Florida Panthers.

Toronto has dropped one point back of Florida now for third place in the Atlantic Division and is two points shy of a wild-card berth, but a strong showing in this weekend’s back-to-back could do wonders for the Leafs, and that’s where Campbell and Clifford come in.

“We hope that it just brings a greater energy and enthusiasm amongst our team. I think that's a thing,” said Keefe. “I don't think you can ignore the fact that players who have energy, passion and enthusiasm can bleed through the rest of the team. The number of phone calls and text messages that I've received from people that have worked with these guys, that's exactly what they're going to bring.”

Keefe demurred on saying where exactly Clifford will play in the lineup, admitting there are still game-time decisions to be worked out, but Campbell will take over the net from Michael Hutchinson.

Toronto is currently without its starter Frederik Andersen and will be until at least next week as he rehabs a neck injury suffered in Monday’s defeat. While Andersen skated for the second straight day with goalie coach Steve Briere and Keefe said everything was “positive” on the ice, his status remains day-to-day.

With Andersen sidelined, Hutchinson made 30 saves in a losing effort on Wednesday and is now 1-4-0 in his last five appearances, opening the door for Toronto to slide Campbell directly into the action. Keefe said he hasn’t ruled out playing him against Montreal the day after, either.

Holding an 8-10-2 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average this season, the 28-year-old isn’t sweating the quick turnaround of his first start with a new team.

“Honestly, our job is pretty simple: just stopping in the puck,” Campbell said. “I was thinking about that during the meeting [this morning] when they were going over the X’s and O’s. I just have to stop the puck. I talked to [former Kings’ teammate Jake Muzzin] a little bit about their system playing the puck behind the net and got that figured out. Just time to have some fun and get it done.”

Muzzin had plenty of praise to heap on Campbell, a teammate for three seasons in L.A. before the defenceman was traded to Toronto last January.

“He’s the hardest-working guy I've ever seen in hockey,” Muzzin said. “I've trained with him in the summer the last two years down in L.A., and just his preparation, coming to the rink and throughout the summers and throughout practice, battling on every puck, extra work, early on the ice, all that kind of stuff.”

Clifford also insisted the Leafs are in good hands with Campbell, who last played on Jan. 30 against Arizona.

“The thing with Soupy, he never gives up on any puck,” the veteran said. “He'll fight right to the bitter end. You look at some of his highlight-reel clips, you can see that. He's always trying to find an extra edge to get better so it's good to have him here and I think the guys will appreciate what he'll bring to the table. He's just got this edge to him that's exciting.”

As the Leafs navigate a change in net, they’ll also make adjustments on the backend. Cody Ceci has been ruled out for at least a month with a high-ankle sprain suffered on Wednesday, so rookie Timothy Liljegren has been recalled from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to take Ceci’s third-pairing spot beside Rasmus Sandin.

Liljegren played 10:40 and was minus-1 in his NHL debut for Toronto on Jan. 18, a disappointing 6-2 loss to Chicago heading into the All-Star break.

“[Ceci’s] a guy who's very consistent with how he plays, with his competitiveness and his ability to help us on the penalty kill,” said Keefe. “Below the dots and in our zone, he's as competitive a guy as we have there. That said, you get a real opportunity for a young player [in Liljegren] to get some experience and that'll help us as well.”

If it’s up to Muzzin, all the Leafs will look to Clifford and Campbell to help set a new tone for the group, and end an otherwise difficult week on a high note.

“How hard they work will rub off on guys, and [how they’re] doing everything the right way,” Muzzin said. “Sometimes, because we have a really talented group, we rely on that too much, where I think we need that work ethic to come in and take over games.”