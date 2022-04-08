'We’ve taken it to another level': Matthews, Marner thrive off internal competition

As the regular season draws to a close, NHL teams continue to clinch playoff berths and Friday could see two more teams earn a spot in the postseason.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers are on the brink of clinching playoff spots Friday but will need a little help from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The idle @MapleLeafs and @NYRangers can clinch a berth in the 2022 #StanleyCup Playoffs tonight with a little help from Carolina. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/KFBiOVtzhp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 8, 2022

Carolina faces off against the New York Islanders Friday night and if the Hurricanes win in regulation both the Maple Leafs and Rangers will officially clinch spots in the NHL playoffs.

Entering play Friday, the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Hurricanes have already locked up their spots, while the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are among the eight teams who have been eliminated from postseason contention.