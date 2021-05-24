Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno will not play in Game 3 of the team's first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced following warmups. Riley Nash will draw into his spot in the lineup.

Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower body) will not play tonight. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 24, 2021

Foligno, who was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline, has one assist in two playoff games this season.