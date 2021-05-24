11m ago
Foligno (lower body) out for Game 3 vs. Habs
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno will not play in Game 3 of the team's first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced following warmups. Riley Nash will draw into his spot in the lineup.
Foligno, who was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline, has one assist in two playoff games this season.