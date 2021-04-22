It appears Nick Foligno will open his Toronto Maple Leafs career on the top line.

The trade deadline acquisition skated on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in Toronto's gameday skate on Thursday ahead of their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

"I think I'll be playing off adrenaline more than anything tonight, and I'm looking forward to being out there," Foligno said after the skate. "I haven't played in 10 days, I'm not expecting to jump in and start dangling but I do want to contribute."

Foligno, 33, was acquired on April 11 from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks that included the Leafs dealing their 2021 first-round pick. He had seven goals and 16 points in 42 games with Columbus this season.

#Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. Jets tonight):



Foligno-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Simmonds-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Thornton-Brooks-Spezza



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Dermott



Campbell

Rittich — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 22, 2021

Ilya Mikheyev returned to the ice Thursday after leaving Monday's skate with an undiscolosed injury and skated on the third line, leaving Nick Robertson as an extra.

With defenceman Zach Bogosian sidelined by an injury sustained Tuesday, Rasmus Sandin and Travis Dermott formed the Leafs' third defence pairing.

Jack Campbell is expected to start Wednesday as the Leafs attempt to end a five-game winless skid.

Based on morning skate, Leafs lineup changes tonight:



IN



Foligno

Mikheyev

Dermott



OUT



Robertson

Engvall

Bogosian (injured) @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 22, 2021

New additions Stefan Noesen and Ben Hutton were also on the ice Thursday morning, but did not take part in line rushes.