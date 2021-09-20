Marlies coach Moore on Robertson: 'He's very driven, it's one of his strengths'

Highly touted Toronto Maple Leafs forward prospect Nick Robertson was handed a game misconduct after cross checking a Columbus Blue Jackets player at the end of regulation during a rookie tournament game in Traverse City, Michigan on Monday.

Nick Robertson gets a major penalty at the end of regulation for this scrum. Entire overtime will be a Columbus powerplay pic.twitter.com/0YzOmRTjCB — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) September 20, 2021

The game went to overtime where Columbus scored with just 12 seconds remaining, handing the Leafs a 7-6 loss.

Toronto finished the tournament with a 2-0-2 record.

The 20-year-old Robertson played in just six games with the Maple Leafs last season after suffering an early season knee injury. He recorded a single assist.

Robertson made his NHL debut the summer prior, playing four playoff games inside the Toronto bubble for the Maple Leafs, netting one goal in the process.

The Maple Leafs selected the American in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.