39m ago
Leafs no longer using refs at practice
The Toronto Maple Leafs were told by the NHL they could no longer use referees and linesmen at their scrimmages as other teams across the NHL don't have access to the same resources, head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media after Wednesday's practice.
TSN.ca Staff
In Wednesday's scrimmage, Team Andersen defeated Team Matthews 6-5 after defenceman Jake Muzzin scored the game-winning goal.
Phase 3, otherwise known as training camps, started on Monday in preparation for Phase 4, slated to start later this month in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.