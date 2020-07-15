The Toronto Maple Leafs were told by the NHL they could no longer use referees and linesmen at their scrimmages as other teams across the NHL don't have access to the same resources, head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media after Wednesday's practice.

Sheldon Keefe said other teams around the league saw #Leafs were using referees and linesmen at their practices yesterday. Some didn't dislike the idea, but since not everyone has such resources readily available, Toronto won't be using those anymore. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) July 15, 2020



In Wednesday's scrimmage, Team Andersen defeated Team Matthews 6-5 after defenceman Jake Muzzin scored the game-winning goal.

Muzzin blasts home the game winner with 17 seconds to go!



Team Andersen takes Game 1 of the scrimmage series.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/auQ3sZli7y — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 15, 2020

Game 1 is in the books.



Team Andersen - 6

🚨 Kerfoot, Gauthier, Rosen, Robertson, Petan, Muzzin



Team Matthews - 5

🚨 Marner, Hyman (x2), Kivihalme, Brooks#LeafsForever https://t.co/s6ZVPsFR7c — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 15, 2020

Phase 3, otherwise known as training camps, started on Monday in preparation for Phase 4, slated to start later this month in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.