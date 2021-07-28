LeBrun: Leafs yet to offer Andersen a contract, have interest in Mrazek and Kuemper

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sign goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $11.4 million deal carrying an average annual value of $3.8 million when the market opens, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The report comes after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said the Hurricanes were expected to reach a deal with Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen.

3 years $3.8 per for Mrazek and Leafs. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

The 29-year-old Mrazek had a 6-2-3 record this season with the Hurricanes, recording three shutouts in those six wins. He had a .923 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average on the season.

Mrazek appeared in two playoff games with Carolina, going 1-1 with a .873 save percentage and a 3.90 GAA.

A fifth-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2010, Mrazek has a career record of 129-97-31 with a .910 save percentage and 2.61 GAA.