'It's an honour to be playing for Toronto': Mrazek on why he chose to sign with Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $11.4 million deal carrying an average annual value of $3.8 million, the team announced on Wednesday.

🖊️ We’ve signed goaltender Petr Mrázek to a three-year contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 28, 2021

The 29-year-old Mrazek had a 6-2-3 record this season with the Hurricanes, recording three shutouts in those six wins. He had a .923 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average on the season.

Mrazek appeared in two playoff games with Carolina, going 1-1 with a .873 save percentage and a 3.90 GAA.

A fifth-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2010, Mrazek has a career record of 129-97-31 with a .910 save percentage and 2.61 GAA.

The Leafs also inked forward Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year, $750 thousand contract.

Kurtis Gabriel agrees to terms on 1 year contract with hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/HQ3TXB4XPa — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 28, 2021

Gabriel appeared in 11 games last season for the San Jose Sharks. He was selected in the third-round, 81st overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild and has also played for the New Jersey Devils.

David Kämpf joined the Leafs on Wednesday on a two-year, $3 million deal.

🖊️ We’ve signed forward David Kämpf to a two-year contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 28, 2021

Kämpf appeared in 56 games last season for the Chicago Blackhawks and posted a goal with 11 assists. He has spent his entire four-year, 235-game NHL career with the Blackawks.