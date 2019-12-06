Is it time to lower expectations on the Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday that forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injured reserve with a leg injury, the team announced Friday.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenceman Martin Marincin from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL).



Forward Andreas Johnsson will be placed on long-term injury reserve.



Details: https://t.co/bK5GdHolkX pic.twitter.com/3uyMl9rmYp — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 6, 2019

Johnsson was injured Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche and will be re-evaluated after the Christmas break.

Johnsson sustained the injury late in the second period when he blocked a shot from Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves. Following the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he didn't think the injury was too serious, but stopped short of saying if and how long the forward may be out. Friday's announcement reveals Johnsson will miss a few weeks at the very least.

As a corresponding move, the Leafs say they have called up forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg as well as defenceman Martin Marincin.

The 25-year-old Johnsson has registered six goals and 10 assists in 30 games with the Leafs so far this season. In 2018-19, Sweden native recorded 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 73 regular season games and four points (one goal, three assists) in seven playoff games.

The Leafs (13-13-4) will be back in action Saturday in St. Louis against the Blues (18-6-6).