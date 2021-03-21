Button on Campbell: 'His play has earned him the opportunity to be the guy' for Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed centre Travis Boyd on waivers Saturday.

Leafs put Travis Boyd on waivers today.

No other waivers. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2021

Boyd has three goals and five assists in 20 games for the Leafs this season.

The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Maple Leafs. He played the past three years with the Washington Capitals and has 11 goals and 28 assists in 105 career games.

More details to come.