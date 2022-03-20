The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goalie Petr Mrazek on waivers and signed Finnish goalie Harri Sateri on Sunday.

Sateri, 32, needs to clear waivers before he can join the Leafs for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Forward Kyle Clifford was also placed on waivers.

Petr Mrazek (TOR) among those placed on waivers today. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 20, 2022

Goaltender Harri Sateri has signed with the #leafs for the remainder of the season, subject to clearing waivers. He's on the waiver wire today.



Sateri had a standout season with KHL Novosibirsk Sibir and won Olympic gold with Finland in Beijing. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 20, 2022

The 30-year-old Mrazek has appeared in 17 games this season with the Maple Leafs, posting a record of 10-6 with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

Mrazek is in the first season of a three-year, $11.4 million contract.

Sateri won gold with Finland at the Beijing Olympics and posted a 14-16-5 record with a 2.02 GAA and .926 SV over 38 games in the KHL this past season. He has nine game of NHL experience, all with the Florida Panthers during the 2017-18 campaign.

Here is the full list of players placed on waivers on Sunday:

Derrick Pouliot (Vegas)

Christian Jaros (New Jersey)

Petr Mrazek (Toronto)

Harri Sateri (Toronto)

Kyle Clifford (Toronto)

Kyle Turris (Edmonton)

Brad Richardson (Calgary)

Riley Nash (Arizona)