What happens to Spezza when Hyman comes back?

Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Martin Marincin and forward Nic Petan on waivers Thursday.

Marincin, 27, is without a point in seven games with the Leafs this season. He last appeared in the lineup on Nov. 2, which came after four games as a healthy scratch.

He appeared in 24 games with the Maple Leafs last season and is a veteran of 208 games in his NHL career. He has four goals and 30 points since debuting with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2013-14 season.

Petan, 24, returned to the Leafs lineup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings after a two-game stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He has one assist in five games with the Maple Leafs this season and five points in two AHL games.

Acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last February, Petan has six goals and 25 points in 118 career NHL games.

The two Maple Leafs were joined on waivers by Tomas Jurco of the Edmonton Oilers.

Jurco, 26, has two assists in 12 games this season, his first with the Oilers. In 213 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, he has 22 goals and 52 points.

More details to follow.