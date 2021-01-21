The Toronto Maple Leafs placed rookie forward Nick Robertson on the long-term injured reserve list on Thursday.

Robertson was injured during his first game of the season last Saturday against the Ottawa Senators and is expected to miss four weeks.

The 19-year-old was making his NHL regular-season debut after appearing in four games with the Maple Leafs during the NHL's Return to Play last summer. He had one goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the best-of-five series.

Selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson spent the past three seasons with the OHL's Peterborough Petes.

