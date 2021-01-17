Button on Marner's impact in Maple Leafs' bounce back win over Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed veteran forward Jason Spezza and goalie Aaron Dell on waivers Sunday.

Spezza has appeared in all three games for the Maple Leafs this season, registering an assist.

The 37-year-old is in his second season in Toronto. He finished with nine goals and 16 assists in 58 games for the Leafs last season.

Dell is behind starter Frederik Andersen and backup Jack Campbell on the Leafs' depth chart in net and hasn't appeared in a game for Toronto this season.

The 31-year-old played four seasons with the San Jose Sharks prior to his time in Toronto, and has a career 2.75 goals against average and .908 save percentage.