Leafs plan to tighten up on McDavid, Draisaitl The Toronto Maple Leafs held the Edmonton Oilers to just 20 shots on Saturday night, but a couple moments of brilliance from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl forced them to chase the game, Mark Masters writes.

The Maple Leafs practised at Ford Performance Centre on Sunday.

The Leafs held the Oilers to just 20 shots on Saturday night, but a couple moments of brilliance from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl forced them to chase the game.

"Two really good players and then put them together and," defenceman Jake Muzzin said before pausing and starting to laugh, "it's a lot. They look for each other. They find each other. You can't make a mistake. You can't let up. You just got to be on every second they're on the ice, because they can make you pay. So, it is what it is, man."

On Edmonton's second goal, McDavid jumped on a loose puck after Justin Holl failed to knock down a clearance at the offensive blue line. The Toronto defenceman did a good job of skating back hard and keeping McDavid to the outside, but the National Hockey League's scoring leader still managed to find the reigning Hart Trophy winner for a one-timer goal. Muzzin was back in time, but couldn't get his stick on the pass. McDavid took a peek back during the rush up ice, but didn't look at Draisaitl when he fired the pass.

"I don't know if there's many players in the league that can make that pass and I don't know if there's many players in the league that can make that shot," said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. "I'm not sure if people appreciate just how difficult that shot is. There's maybe less than five players in the world that will make that shot. So, you got the combination of the pass and the shot together and it just goes to show you how dangerous it is and how good you got to be."

Saturday was the first time this season that Edmonton deployed their two top weapons consistently together on the same line against the Leafs.

"We got to be better," said Keefe. "When you make a mistake when they're out there, they're that much more dangerous. It's not just one guy that you got to contend with."

On the third Edmonton goal, Draisaitl knocked down a Muzzin pass behind the Leafs' net and fed Tyson Barrie at the opposite point. The Oilers defenceman sent the puck back to Draisaitl​, who made a no-look, backhand pass from behind the net back to the ex-Leaf, who had moved into the slot. Holl was at the side of the net looking to deny a pass to McDavid.

The Leafs eventually pulled off a comeback win to improve to 6-1-1 this season against the high-octane Oilers, including four straight wins. Toronto's only regulation loss to Edmonton this season was the first game between the two teams way back on Jan. 20. Three of the victories by the Leafs came without the league's leading goal scorer, Auston Matthews, in the lineup.

"We know we're going against another highly skilled, top end skill-set over there so maybe we're a little more dialled in defensively," Muzzin mused. "We're a little tighter. Our back-checks are a little harder. We're not giving free ice out there so maybe it's something to do with that."

The Oilers are averaging two goals per game against the Leafs this season and 4.4 goals per game against the rest of the North Division.

"How dangerous their best people are, it really challenges us to be really focused and very committed defensively and taking care of the puck," Keefe noted, "and just having so much respect for the opponent."

---

On Saturday night, Jack Campbell allowed more than two goals in a game for the first time this season.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I just didn't have it," he admitted afterwards. "Didn't like my game one bit. We won the hockey game so it makes it a little bit easier. I'll have a good practice and we'll go from there."

But Campbell didn't get a chance to take the ice at practice. He was held out for a maintenance day. The team is being cautious with Campbell's workload since he returned from injury on March 20. He twice hurt his leg this season and now, with Frederik Andersen sidelined, is playing a string of games in a row.

"He's a tough critic on himself but, if you guys know Soup, that's just kind of the way he is," said Muzzin, who also played with Campbell in Los Angeles. "He put it on himself, but it's definitely a team thing and not just Soupy, obviously."

Saturday was Campbell's third straight start and the schedule is starting to get really busy. How big is the adjustment?

"Honestly, it's normally pretty easy, because you get in a nice rhythm and you're not thinking so much and you just go out and play," Campbell said. "That's typically when everybody’s at their best is when you’re just having fun and playing and, for whatever reason, I was thinking a little bit [on Saturday night] but I'm not too worried about it. I didn't like my game, but I know what to do to fix it."

Keefe suggested the goalie, who is a perfect 6-0-0 this season, was being a bit too hard on himself.

"You got to be even keel, especially the more you play," the coach said. "You got to recognize there's going to be ups and downs. Jack definitely feels like he wasn't at his best last night."

Keefe pointed out that Campbell made key stops late in the third period to keep the Leafs in the game.

"It was 3-2 and McDavid is basically in all alone on Campbell and he makes a huge save for us," the coach noted. "At 3-3, two and a half minutes left, [Darnell] Nurse is in basically alone on a two-on-one, we get a huge save. Those are game-saving saves and he stood tall on those and gave us a chance. If one of those goes in, we're leaving the game without any points and we're disappointed here today ... There's something to be said about that, when it’s time to make a save, you make it no matter how you're playing and he did that for us last night. He's got no reason to be hard on himself today."

Andersen, again, was not on the ice and hasn't skated since March 19 as he deals with a nagging lower-body injury. There was no further update on his status.

Veini Vehviläinen​ skated with the team for the first time since being acquired in a trade from Columbus.

"We've been through a lot with our goaltenders this season and the more guys we have available to us the better," Keefe said. "We'll just take it a day at a time and let the organization get more familiar with him and allow him to get more familiar with his surroundings."

---

While Campbell kept the Leafs in the game down the stretch, the second line stepped up in a big way at the other end.

Alex Galchenyuk, who started the game on the fourth line, was promoted to the left wing spot with John Tavares and William Nylander and picked up a pair of assists.

"They just looked really committed to making a difference," Keefe said. "Galchenyuk, in a lot of ways, really drove the line with the speed and work ethic he had off the puck and [gave] those other guys a little more space with it."

"He's been flying around out there," said Nylander. "I mean, heavy forecheck, getting pucks back and obviously making some great plays on the goals last night."

Galchenyuk owns a deadly shot of his own, but has impressed his new teammates the most with a positive attitude and determined approach. The 27-year-old is eager to make things work in Toronto after bouncing around between teams the last few years.

"He's the hardest-working guy on the team right now," said Muzzin. "It's contagious. When you see a guy working like that you want to continue working. He's done a great job for us and we're going to need him to continue."

Galchenyuk played three straight games with Tavares and Nylander before Wayne Simmonds took that spot to start Saturday's game.

---

Tavares, Nylander and Galchenyuk stayed out late after Sunday's practice to fine tune their skills and have some fun. Tavares won a shootout game and the normally reserved captain raised his arm in celebration as he skated off the ice.

The line was all smiles throughout Sunday's workout.

"I think the confidence for us scoring those goals is going to help our line a lot," said Nylander.

Saturday's goal was just the fourth in five-on-five play for Tavares this season.

"Nice to get one, obviously," Tavares said. "It's a big part of my game and this year it hasn't seemed to be as consistent as I'd like. I'm doing some good things and just trying to stay with it."

What's been missing?

"I'm still trying to figure some things out," Tavares said. "It's not a perfect science. Some of them I just have to bear down on my opportunities. I'm good around the net, finding rebounds and plays in-tight, and I haven't seemed to get as many of those as I'd like so I think that's one area."

Keefe has repeatedly pointed out that Tavares has made strides defensively. He finished last season at minus-seven and has improved to plus-12 so far this year.

"I know I can't sacrifice that part of the game and only worry about producing," the 30-year-old said. "I want to be, in all facets, relied upon so just continue to work at it and find my balance and hopefully you're able to really connect those two parts of your game. That's always the goal."

---

Tavares has scored five of his 10 goals this season on the power play despite spending a lot of time on the second unit. But, at practice on Sunday, Tavares was promoted to the bumper spot on the top unit, which features Matthews and Mitch Marner on the flanks, Simmonds in front of the net and Morgan Rielly up top.

"A way to get John a little more involved and have that option available to us," Keefe explained. "There's a lot of positive signs there with our power play and I think we're on the verge of getting it back into the net."

The Leafs are 1/22 on the power play over the last 10 games.

"We need to get some more action around the net," said Simmonds. "Teams have tried to take away Mitchy and Auston a little bit more. Not a little bit more, a lot more, and we need to find ways to counteract that and that's what we've been working on. That's why you see Johnny go in the slot there so we have another great shooting option in the middle."

Joe Thornton moved to the second unit at practice.

---

Simmonds has one assist and five shots on net in four games since returning to the lineup. He missed six weeks with a broken wrist and hasn't shaken off all the rust yet.

"It's coming along," he said. "Obviously, I don't think I've been playing the greatest at the moment, but every day my wrist is getting better and I'm able to do different things. I need to be a lot better. I'm going to be a lot better. I need to start contributing now that I'm back in the lineup."

Simmonds had been heating up before the injury with five goals in six games.

"It's not about points to me," he stressed. "It's being able to shoot as hard as I can, go into the boards and be able to dig and have one hand on my stick and just be strong and confident with the wrist. Every day that is going to another level [as] it's healing more. My first two games I probably wasn't able to shoot the puck, but I was able to do other things to contribute to the team and the last couple games were a lot better. But I got to find my timing here and be better."

---

Lines at Sunday's practice:

Hyman - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Thornton - Kerfoot - Spezza

Mikheyev - Engvall - Simmonds

Barabanov, Robertson, Sabourin

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Hollowell, Liljegren

Hutchinson

Vehvilainen

Power play units at Sunday’s practice:

Rielly

Matthews - Tavares - Marner

Simmonds

Brodie

Nylander - Thornton - Spezza

Hyman