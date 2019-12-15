'He wants this bad': Hunter inspires players with calmness, credibility

The Toronto Maple Leafs will loan defenceman Rasmus Sandin to Sweden for the World Juniors, the team announced Sunday.

The announcement comes days after the Winnipeg Jets also said they would also be loaning defenceman David Gustafsson to Team Sweden.

Sandin, 19, represented Sweden at last year's tournament, skating in five games and scored two goals and added two assists.

The Leafs' first-round pick in 2018 had two assists in six NHL games in 2019-20 and has also played in 18 games for the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists.