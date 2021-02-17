1h ago
Leafs' Sandin out indefinitely with foot injury
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin is out indefinitely with a foot injury, the team announced Wednesday. Sandin sustained the injury as a result of a blocked shot on Feb 15. in a game with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
TSN.ca Staff
Sandin will return to Toronto for further evaluation by the Leafs medical team.
The 20-year-old played just one game with the Leafs to start the season, and was sent to the Marlies for the start of the AHL season.