Any concerns in the crease in Toronto?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin is out indefinitely with a foot injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Sandin sustained the injury as a result of a blocked shot on Feb 15. in a game with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Sandin will return to Toronto for further evaluation by the Leafs medical team.

The 20-year-old played just one game with the Leafs to start the season, and was sent to the Marlies for the start of the AHL season.