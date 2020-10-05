53m ago
Leafs re-sign Spezza on one-year deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed centre Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract extension on Monday. Spezza, 37, had nine goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Maple Leafs this past season, his first with the team.
Spezza, 37, had nine goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Maple Leafs this past season, his first with the team. He did not record a point in five games during the Return to Play.
The Toronto native has posted 341 goals and 940 points in 1,123 career games with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs.