What should we expect from the Leafs this off-season?

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed centre Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract extension on Monday.

Spezza, 37, had nine goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Maple Leafs this past season, his first with the team. He did not record a point in five games during the Return to Play.

Back for another season!



Jason Spezza has signed a one-year contract extension. #LeafsForever



Details: https://t.co/USYwNk1kY5 pic.twitter.com/d7Zs4frIGN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 5, 2020

The Toronto native has posted 341 goals and 940 points in 1,123 career games with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs.