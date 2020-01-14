Does Rielly's injury put the Maple Leafs under pressure to add a defensive piece?

Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Timothy Liljegren from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday, providing more depth to their injury-riddled blueline.

The move comes one day after the team announced defenceman Morgan Rielly will miss at least eight weeks with a fractured foot. Defenceman Rasmus Sandin was recalled from the Marlies on Monday.

Liljegren, 20, has four goals and 24 points in 33 games with the Marlies this season. He was recalled by the Maple Leafs earlier this season, but has not appeared in an NHL game.

The Maple Leafs drafted Liljegren 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. Toronto will host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday as they look to snap a three-game losing skid.