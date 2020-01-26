5m ago
Leafs recall forward Gaudet from Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forward Tyler Gaudet from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon. Gaudet, 26, has played 39 games with the Marlies this season, recording two goals and 11 assists with 21 penalty minutes.
TSN.ca Staff
Gaudet, 26, has played 39 games with the Marlies this season, recording two goals and 11 assists with 21 penalty minutes. Gaudet made his NHL debut in the 2014 season for the Philadelphia Flyers after being cut from the Arizona Coyotes' training camp as an undrafted free agent.
The former Sault Ste. Marie Greyhound was signed to a one-year, two-way deal for $700, 000 with the Leafs this past offseason.