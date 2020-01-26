The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Tyler Gaudet from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Tyler Gaudet from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). pic.twitter.com/ICMoC4I90S — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 26, 2020

Gaudet, 26, has played 39 games with the Marlies this season, recording two goals and 11 assists with 21 penalty minutes. Gaudet made his NHL debut in the 2014 season for the Philadelphia Flyers after being cut from the Arizona Coyotes' training camp as an undrafted free agent.

The former Sault Ste. Marie Greyhound was signed to a one-year, two-way deal for $700, 000 with the Leafs this past offseason.