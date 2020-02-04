The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo on Tuesday, one day after starting goaltender Frederik Andersen sustained an upper-body injury in the team's 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Kaskisuo started one game with the Leafs earlier this season, allowing six goals on 38 shots in a loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins under then-head coach Mike Babcock. The 26-year-old has a 12-7-2 record with the Marlies this season with a .912 save percentage and a 2.67 goals-against average.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). pic.twitter.com/NM93xi6HCp — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 4, 2020

The Maple Leafs are expected to update Andersen's status on Tuesday, though head coach Sheldon Keefe sounded optimistic on his status after Monday's game.

“He's feeling better, from what I'm told,” Keefe said. “They're just going to have to give him the night and see how he is in the morning. He went through that whole [concussion protocol] process. My understanding is the results were positive on that, but given the nature of the injury, [the medical staff wanted] to take caution. We'll give him tonight and see how he is in the morning."

Backup Michael Hutchinson entered Tuesday's game ahead of the second period and stopped all three shots he faced in the second period. In the third period, however, he allowed three goals on 10 shots as the Leafs blew a 3-1 lead.

Hutchinson dropped to 4-8-1 on the season with Tuesday's loss with an .886 save percentage and a 3.62 goals-against average.