The Toronto Maple Leafs will place forward Ryan Dzingel on waivers, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Sunday.

Keefe says Dzingel will go on waivers



Sandin’s absence is a cap issue … expected to be back soon



Mrazek starts Monday at Montreal



Lyubushkin will meet the team in Columbus on Tuesday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 20, 2022

Dzingel, 29, was acquired by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, along with defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick.

If Dzingel clears waivers, the Maple Leafs intend to assign him to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Wheaton, Ill., native has four goals and seven points in 26 games with the Coyotes this year.

The 6-foo-0 forward has 86 goals and 187 points in 398 games in his career split between the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Coyotes.