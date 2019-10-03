Dubas: 'John fit the role the absolute best at this time'

Toronto Maple Leafs assigned defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Thursday and recalled forward Nic Petan.

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday that Liljegren would be assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after making the opening-night roster for cap purposes.

Liljegren, who did not dress in the team's 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, was named to the season-opening roster to allow the Maple Leafs to maximize their long-term injured reserve cap relief.

Petan, 24, appeared to five games with the Maple Leafs last season after being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets, posting one goal. He had one goal and three points in 18 games between the Jets and Leafs.

Liljegren, a first-round pick in 2017, had three goals and 15 points in 43 games with the Marlies last season. He also appeared in one game with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers while rehabbing an ankle injury, failing to post a point.

Demoting Liljegren leaves the Maple Leafs with seven defencemen on their 23-man roster, with Travis Dermott currently on long-term injured reserve. Justin Holl was also scratched in Wednesday's victory.

According to CapFriendly, the Maple Leafs currently have no cap space and are using $13.65 million in LTIR cap relief. Liljegren carries a cap hit of $863,333 on his entry-level contract, the same as Dermott.

Petan, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $775,000.

