'Only the first step': Sandin thrilled to make Maple Leafs' roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Kevin Gravel from the AHL's Toronto Marlies while defenceman Rasmus Sandin has been loaned to the Marlies.

Rasmus Sandin, 19, was beaten in front by de la Rose on the first Wings goal on Saturday & took a big hit from Abdelkader in the third ... he played 12:18 in Detroit



Kevin Gravel recalled from AHL ... Babcock has said Marlies guys still involved in depth auditions https://t.co/cXzaeekJUc — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 14, 2019

Gravel, 27, has appeared in three games with the Marlies this season. He has played in 106 career NHL games, recording one goal and 12 assists.

In six games with the Maple Leafs, the 19-year-old Sandin has two assists. The first-year of his entry-level doesn't kick in until he plays ten games.

The Maple Leafs are back in action tomorrow night against the Minnesota Wild.