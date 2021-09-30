The Toronto Maple Leafs and head coach Sheldon Keefe have agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Sources say Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has agreed to a 2-year extension. He was entering the final year of his deal. Signed through 23-24 now. More details on Insider Trading shortly on Sportscentre. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 30, 2021

Keefe was entering the final year of his contract and is now signed through the 2023-24 NHL season.

.@PierreVLeBrun on Insider Trading said #Leafs wanted to remove any distraction of having Sheldon Keefe coach on final year of his contract, hence two-year extension. But, it's not a really long one.



"They believe in him, but it's a prove-me contract at two years, not five." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 30, 2021

LeBrun reports the Leafs wanted to remove any distraction from having Keefe coaching on the final year of his deal.

"They believe in him, but it's a prove-me contract at two years, no five," LeBrun said on Insider Trading.

Keefe took over from Mike Babcock, who was fired midway through the 2019-20 season. During his season and a half at the helm, Keefe has gone 62-29-12 but the Leafs have been unable to advance past the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

