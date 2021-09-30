1h ago
Leafs, Keefe agree to two-year extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs and head coach Sheldon Keefe have agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: Keefe extension; Eichel talks still at a stalemate
The Toronto Maple Leafs and head coach Sheldon Keefe have agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
Sources say Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has agreed to a 2-year extension. He was entering the final year of his deal. Signed through 23-24 now. More details on Insider Trading shortly on Sportscentre. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 30, 2021
Keefe was entering the final year of his contract and is now signed through the 2023-24 NHL season.
.@PierreVLeBrun on Insider Trading said #Leafs wanted to remove any distraction of having Sheldon Keefe coach on final year of his contract, hence two-year extension. But, it's not a really long one.— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 30, 2021
"They believe in him, but it's a prove-me contract at two years, not five."
LeBrun reports the Leafs wanted to remove any distraction from having Keefe coaching on the final year of his deal.
"They believe in him, but it's a prove-me contract at two years, no five," LeBrun said on Insider Trading.
Keefe took over from Mike Babcock, who was fired midway through the 2019-20 season. During his season and a half at the helm, Keefe has gone 62-29-12 but the Leafs have been unable to advance past the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
More to come.