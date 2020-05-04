Leafs 3-in-3: Who has benefited the least and most from NHL's pause?

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed former KHL defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

Lehtonen scored 17 goals and led all KHL defencemen with 49 points in 60 games with Jokerit Helsinki this season. He added three assists in six playoff games and was named a KHL All-Star.

Lehtonen is a left shot who played left side in KHL this season but he did play RD for FIN at last year’s World Championship. He’s a candidate, along with multiple others, to play RD but Travis Dermott is probably the LS D with the most experience/aptitude to play RS. https://t.co/8aalTq74nE — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 4, 2020

The 26-year-old represented Finland at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019, when the team won gold and Lehtonen was named a tournament All-Star. He was also named to Finland's Olympic team in 2018, appearing in one game. Lehtonen also won gold at the 2014 World Junior Championships.