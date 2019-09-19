The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of second-round pick Nicholas Robertson to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

A native of Arcadia, CA, Robertson was taken with the 53rd overall pick out of the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes this past June.

Robertson, 18, recorded 27 goals and 28 assists in 54 games for the Petes last season.

In 116 career OHL games, Robertson has 42 goals and 46 assists.

Robertson was a participant at Leafs training camp, but was reassigned back to the Petes on Sunday.