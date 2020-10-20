The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Ilya Mikheyev to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.645 million, it was announced Tuesday evening.

🖋️🥣 Soup’s back on the menu for two more years!



Ilya Mikheyev has signed a two-year contract extension. #LeafsForever



Details: https://t.co/awTa3TDZff pic.twitter.com/0QhV48B46p — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 20, 2020

He was originally scheduled to have an arbitration hearing on Wednesday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Mikheyev will receive $1.1 million in year one of the deal and $2.19 in year two.

Structure :

Year 1, $1.1 M

Year 2, $2.19 M https://t.co/BoimWZd4bx — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 20, 2020

The 26-year-old Mikheyev tallied 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 39 regular season games during his first NHL season in 2019-20. He also played in five qualifying round games against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He was originally signed by the Leafs out of the Kontinental Hockey League in May of last year. In four seasons with Avangard, Mikheyev put up 62 goals and 60 assists.