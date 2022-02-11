The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a three-year extension for goaltender Joseph Woll on Friday.

The deal carries with it an average annual value of $766,666. The first year of the deal (2022-2023) is a two-way contract, while the remaining two seasons are one-way.

A native of Dardenne Prairie, MO, Woll was originally taken with a third-round selection of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Currently with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, the 23-year-old Woll made his NHL debut this season in a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 13, 2021.

In four games with the Leafs, Woll went 3-1 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.76 goals against average.

Internationally, Woll has represented the United States on a number of occasions and was a member of the team that claimed gold at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships in Toronto and Montreal.