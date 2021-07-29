The Toronto Maple Leafs added to the organization's forward corps on Thursday.

The team signed forwards Mike Amadio and Brett Seney to one-year, two-way deals.

#Leafs have signed forwards Mike Amadio and Brett Seney to one-year, two-way contracts. Contracts carry an NHL salary of $750,000. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) July 29, 2021

At the NHL level, each deal carries a salary of $750,000.

Amadio, 25, split last season between the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators. He appeared in a combined 25 games, posting three assists.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native spent parts of the three previous seasons with the Kings, appearing in 148 games. For his career, Amadio has 16 goals and 24 assists.

A London, Ont. native, the 26-year-old Seney has spent his entire pro career with the New Jersey Devils organization. He played last season for their American Hockey League affiliate Binghamton Devils.

Seney has appeared in 53 NHL games over two seasons with the Devils, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.

Later on Thursday, the team announced the signing of forward Pavel Gogolev to a three-year, entry-level deal.

The 21-year-old Gogolev appeared in 13 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season, scoring six goals and adding six assists. He also spent time with Swedish side Vasby IK last season.

Prior to turning pro, the Moscow native spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes and Guelph Storm, winning an OHL title with the Storm in 2019. In 219 regular season games in the OHL, Gogolev had 90 goals and 92 assists.