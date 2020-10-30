The Toronto Maple Leafs signed newly acquired forward Joey Anderson to a three-year, $2.25 million contract extension on Friday.

The deal, which carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level, is a two-way contract in its first two years and one-way in the final year.

🖋️ Making it official



Joey Anderson has signed a three-year contract extension. #LeafsForever



Details: https://t.co/S31gokMdfc pic.twitter.com/R368JBp0gc — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 30, 2020

The 22-year-old was acquired earlier this month from the New Jersey Devils for winger Andreas Johnsson.

Anderson posted four goals and six points in 18 games with the Devils last season, adding 15 goals and 34 points in 44 games with the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

He was drafted by the Devils in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Earlier on Friday, the Maple Leafs added veteran goaltender Michael Hutchinson on a two-year, two-way contract, carrying average annual value of $725,000 at the NHL level.

Hutchinson, 30, split the 2019-20 season at the NHL level between the Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche, posting a 5-9-1 record, posting a 3.47 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. He appeared in four playoff games with the Avalanche, going 2-1 with a .910 save percentage.

In 127 career NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Leafs and Avalanche, Hutchinson has a 51-52-14 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Hutchinson is the second goaltender the Maple Leafs have added in free agency, joining Aaron Dell, who signed a one-year deal earlier this month.