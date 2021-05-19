Button on Leafs: They're ready to contend for the Stanley Cup

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Swedish goaltender Erik Källgren to a two-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $750,000 for Källgren at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old posted a 12-9 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 21 games with Växjö HC this season. He was 7-3 in the playoffs with a .937 save percentage, helping Växjö capture the Swedish Hockey League Championship.

Källgren was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the seventh round (183rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.