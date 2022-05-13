The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Roni Hirvonen and defenceman Topi Niemela to three-year, entry-level contracts. The average annual value of both contracts is $856,666.

Hirvonen had nine goals and 26 points in 46 games with HIFK of SM Liiga during the 2021-22 campaign. Internationally, the 20-year-old was Finland's captain at the 2022 World Juniors before the tournament was cancelled and won bronze at the 2021 edition. He was selected in the second round (59th overall) by Toronto at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Niemela scored 10 goals and 32 points in 48 games this season in SM Liiga with Karpat, leading all defencemen on the team in goals and points. With Finland, he won best defenceman at the 2021 World Juniors and earned bronze. He was an assistant captain for the 2022 WJC team.

The 20-year-old was selected by Toronto in the third round (64th overall) at the 2020 NHL Draft.