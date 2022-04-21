Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss his third straight game with an undisclosed injury Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Matthews, along with injured defenceman Jake Muzzin stayed out late after the team's morning skate, and head coach Sheldon Keefe neither will play as the Maple Leafs look to close in on clinching the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division.

Erik Kallgren is expected to make his 10th start of the season for the Maple Leafs against the Lightning after Jack Campbell started the team's previous two games.

Sheldon Keefe confirms Auston Matthews and Jake Muzzin are out tonight



Coach stresses there’s no extra concern with Matthews … he is close to playing and looked good this morning @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 21, 2022

Matthews, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., is currently two goals shy of reaching the 60-goal plateau for the first time and is four goals ahead of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy lead.

Keefe said Thursday there's no extra concern with Matthews, noting the centre is close to playing and looked good in the morning skate in Tampa.

Auston Matthews putting in work at end of Leafs optional skate pic.twitter.com/bI1ZKDzYyT — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 21, 2022

"It's just not worth him having to play through anything, as minor as it might've been," Keefe said Sunday of Matthews. "We got to be smart with those kind of things. If it was a playoff game, he's probably playing."

At that same time, Keefe refused to divulge the nature of the injury, citing that it won't matter as Matthews will be over the ailment quickly.

"Given the time of year and the fact it's pretty minor and I think he's going to move past it pretty quickly," he said. "So, we'll just leave it at that."

Matthews suffered the injury during Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 24-year-old is in the middle of a career season where he has tallied 58 goals and 102 points in 70 games.