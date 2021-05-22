​Maple Leafs take two-goal lead over Habs in second period

With goals from Auston Matthews and Rasmus Sandin, the Toronto Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after the second period of Game 2.

Matthews gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 5:15. Justin Holl and Mitch Marner got the assists.

Rasmus Sandin scored his first of the playoffs on the power play from Matthews and Marner to make it 3-1. The Habs challenged the goal for goaltender interference but it wasn’t overturned.

Montreal killed off three of the four Leafs power plays of the period.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jason Spezza got the goals in the first period.

The Canadiens lead the first round best-of-seven series 1-0.

