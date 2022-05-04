Dump & Chase: Lean towards the under in Game 2 between Lightning and Leafs

Victor Hedman fired home a power play goal with 1.4 seconds left in the opening frame to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the first intermission.

The Maple Leafs are trying to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup, after cruising to a 5-0 victory in Monday's opening game.

The Lightning killed two minor penalties in the first frame, picking up a bench infraction for too many men and a roughing penalty for Pat Maroon.

The Leafs killed their first penalty of the period, a holding minor to Mark Giordano, but the visitors capitalized on a second holding infraction assessed to Alex Kerfoot.

After giving up five goals in the Game 1 loss, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 13 saves in the opening period.

Jack Campbell, who earned the shutout for Toronto on Monday, made eight of nine saves in the first 20 minutes.