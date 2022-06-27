The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1.4 million for Liljegren, who was scheduled for restricted free agency.

Liljegren is now the sixth defenceman from the Maple Leafs 2021-22 roster under contract for next season, joining Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie, Justin Holl and Mark Giordano. Rasmus Sandin remains scheduled for restricted free agency, along with forwards Pierre Engvall and Ondrej Kase.

The 23-year-old scored five goals and posted 23 points in 61 games last season, also playing in two postseason games during the team's first-round series.

The Kristianstad, Sweden native has five goals and 24 points in 74 career games with the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs selected Liljegren 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

