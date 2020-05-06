The Toronto Maple Leafs will provide refunds to ticket holders upon request for their remaining seven unplayed home games according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

As reported on Insider Trading, all #NHL teams are in the process of formulating refund/credit plans. Here is #Leafs plan, including payment info for 2020-21: pic.twitter.com/q6Jw7RBA2F — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 7, 2020

“In an effort to provide as much flexibility to ticket holders due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the Leafs are providing either a credit towards next season, or a refund, for the postponed games.

Refunds for single-games are available through Ticketmaster while season seat members can apply the credit for those postponed games towards their 2020-21 season seat fees or simply request a refund.

For season seat members, their first payment towards 2020-21 fees has been deferred for two months so far, from the original payment due date of April 8 to June 8. Hopefully the League and team will have more clarity by then.

We will continue to monitor the developments during these unprecedented times and listen to the concerns and needs of our fans so that we can eventually come back stronger than ever,” read a release obtained by Seravalli.

In Tuesdays edition of Insider Trading, Seravalli had this to say about teams issuing refunds:

“At this point the NHL is leaving it up to individual clubs to decide. But the point being that all clubs are currently working through a process to begin coming up with plans for fans to refund money. The large majority of teams would like to try and roll that money from this season into next year’s ticket plans. But certainly teams like the New Jersey Devils have come out and already begun to offer refunds and incentives - if you renew your package for next season or roll that money forward [they] will be donating tickets to frontline workers to use next season. Teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, you have to ask for a refund instead of a credit if you’d like it. And the Canadian clubs of course are working through their own process. The Edmonton Oilers hope to formalize their plans next week. And when you’re dealing with as many as seven home dates that could be unplayable at this point, you begin to start to realize the revenue that the NHL and these teams are losing. We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in gates, concessions, merchandise and parking for these games that if they aren’t played, certainly if they are played there’s not going to be fans in the building and you begin to understand just how big this pile of money is.”

The NHL hit pause on its regular season on March 12, one day after the NBA suspended its season following a positive test by Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert.