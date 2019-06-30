The Toronto Maple Leafs will sign forward Kenny Agostino to a two-year, one-way deal with an AAV close to the league minimum of $700 thousand TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie has confirmed.

Not that @adater needs it, but this is confirmed. Two-year deal, one-way contract for Agostino to TOR, with an AAV that is close to the league minimum $700K. https://t.co/vUyZbXNxsA — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

The 27-year-old split last season with the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens and in 63 games between the two teams, he scored six goals and added 18 assists.

Agostino was selected in the fifth round, 140th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He made his NHL debut with Calgary Flames in the 2013-14 season and has also appeared with the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins over the course of his five year NHL career.