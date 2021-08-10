Dusty Imoo will not be joining the Toronto Marlies after all.

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, calling his hiring to serve as the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate's goaltending coach a "mistake."

"We made a mistake by not thoroughly following our organizational protocols when considering this candidate for the position of goaltender coach for the Toronto Marlies," Shanahan said.

The team had initially announced the hiring of Imoo, 51, on Sunday, but fan backlash to his hiring was swift with many pointing to Imoo's Twitter feed that featured favourites and retweets of transphobic hate speech, anti-vaccine sentiments and support for the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.

A native of New Westminster, BC and a goalie in his playing days, Imoo had previously served as the goaltending coach of the Los Angeles Kings where he had worked with current Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell.